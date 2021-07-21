Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 43.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $217.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.15.

