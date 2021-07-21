Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,968,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,739,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after buying an additional 333,411 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,015,000 after buying an additional 135,848 shares during the period.

HDV opened at $95.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48.

