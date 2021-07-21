Frontier Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.29.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. Also, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFFN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.