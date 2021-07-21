Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,607 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,607 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PXD opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

