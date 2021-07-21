Frontier Wealth Management LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDWT. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Midwest in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midwest in the first quarter worth about $530,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midwest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of Midwest by 4.4% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Midwest by 698.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Midwest alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $142.31 million and a P/E ratio of -8.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.