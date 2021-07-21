Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 185,374 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 181,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,779,000 after purchasing an additional 169,875 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $276.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $196.49 and a twelve month high of $280.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

