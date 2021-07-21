Frontier Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

HTLF opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.48. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

