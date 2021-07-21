Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KJAN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 146.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of KJAN opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

