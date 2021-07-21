Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 158 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Fiserv by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.30.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

