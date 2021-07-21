Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $143.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.30. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.34 and a 1-year high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

