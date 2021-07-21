Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FYBR. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FYBR opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $30.59.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

