Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.61

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 75893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNLPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

