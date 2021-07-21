Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 811 ($10.60). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 792.80 ($10.36), with a volume of 842,219 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRES shares. Barclays cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,031.67 ($13.48).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,650.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.