Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FMS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:FMS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.27. 747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,358. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

