Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €79.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FME. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.09 ($82.46).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €67.72 ($79.67) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a twelve month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

