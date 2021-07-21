Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of FTF opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $9.63.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
