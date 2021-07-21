Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th.

FNV stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.92. The company had a trading volume of 38,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,562. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.08. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,145,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after buying an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after buying an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,110,000 after buying an additional 244,339 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

