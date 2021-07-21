Foxhaven Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 1,000,000 Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,290,000. Metromile comprises 0.3% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter worth $96,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter worth $35,574,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter worth $25,030,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter worth $14,406,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter worth $13,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MILE traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. 16,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,014. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61. Metromile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MILE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Metromile in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Metromile in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

