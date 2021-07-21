Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,553 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in FOX were worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 355.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 11.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 289,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of FOX by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

