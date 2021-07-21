Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOJCY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

