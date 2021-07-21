Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.56%.

Shares of FOR traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,875. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.