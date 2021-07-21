Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,130,000 after acquiring an additional 127,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

