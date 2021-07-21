FORA Capital LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

