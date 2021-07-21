FORA Capital LLC Invests $283,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CarMax by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $31,106,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMX opened at $134.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.31. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Stephens increased their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,405 shares of company stock valued at $31,311,445. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

