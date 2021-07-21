FORA Capital LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,365,798 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $128.62 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $129.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.67. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

