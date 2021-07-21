FORA Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

