FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,899 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,267. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $181.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.69.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

