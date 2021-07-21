FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 177.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,766 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.82% of FMC worth $116,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in FMC by 200.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after acquiring an additional 591,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after acquiring an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.47. 2,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.39. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.07.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

