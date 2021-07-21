Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Up 22.3% in June

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 597,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

FVRR opened at $225.96 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.63.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $800,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.45.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

