Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCUUF. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fission Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

