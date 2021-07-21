FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.57. FirstEnergy reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

