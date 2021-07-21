FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.96. 4,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

