First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,608 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 54,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.