First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Announces Earnings Results

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

