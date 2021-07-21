First Light Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after buying an additional 161,628 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after purchasing an additional 357,703 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

TPTX stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.49. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.43 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

