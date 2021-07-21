First Light Asset Management LLC Makes New $422,000 Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James raised their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Avantor stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. 72,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $652,766.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,507,156 shares of company stock valued at $109,015,676 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

