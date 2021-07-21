First Light Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech makes up approximately 2.5% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 2.21% of Krystal Biotech worth $37,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.31. 2,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,448. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.73. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRYS. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.