First Light Asset Management LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,791,000 after acquiring an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,445,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,313,000 after acquiring an additional 186,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.21. 42,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.55.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

