First Light Asset Management LLC Grows Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 280.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 358,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,237 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTAI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. 3,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.08. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bioxcel Llc sold 33,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

