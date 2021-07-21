First Light Asset Management LLC Buys 121,100 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Karuna Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.1% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $31,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRTX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 464,313 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,282,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,034,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.22. 1,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,678. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.37. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.89.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,367 shares of company stock worth $4,982,087 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

