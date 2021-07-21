First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.890-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FR. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

FR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $54.86. 944,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

