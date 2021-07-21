First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $8,450,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Invesco by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 191,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 72,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

