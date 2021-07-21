First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 700 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of FPX opened at $123.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.01. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $85.93 and a 12-month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

