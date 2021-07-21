First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 4,849 Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth about $31,100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth about $22,319,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter worth about $2,459,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth about $2,086,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSAH opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

