First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 1,479 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,551,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,760,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.