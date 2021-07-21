First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller's checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. "

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. 13,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,922. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,203.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $297,326.67. Insiders have acquired 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 over the last ninety days. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

