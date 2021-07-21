First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

FA stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

In other First Advantage news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 17,969 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $252,105.07. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $189,082.31. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,083,915 shares of company stock valued at $85,357,327.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

