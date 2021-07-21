Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes $128,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.