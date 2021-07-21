Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes Position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,118,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,208,000.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

FINM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 182,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,369. Marlin Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.