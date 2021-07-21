Fir Tree Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 750,000 Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.09% of Sports Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKIC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,165. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

